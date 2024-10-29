Former Rams DL Signs With Divisional Rival
Former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow has found a new home but will remain in the NFC West.
Goodlow has signed with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared the news via Twitter/X.
Goodlow worked out with the Cardinals on Tuesday, and it appeared to be great as they signed him immediately after the workout.
Before signing with the Cardinals, Woodlow worked out with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who had been hit with many injuries on their defensive line, needed some depth, so they looked Woodlow's way. He worked out for the team on Monday, but it appears that things didn't go his way.
Nonetheless, he has a new home; however, it's unclear what type of role he could play with the Cardinals, who are tied for the division lead at 4-4.
Prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season, Goodlow was a member of the Rams. He signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. Goodlow was waived/injured at the end of training camp and released with an injury settlement. The Cardinals are now the second team of his career.
In his time with the Rams, Goodlow appeared in two preseason games and played 55 total snaps in defense. He logged a sack, three total pressures, and 31 pass-rush snaps.
Before Goodlow made his way to the NFL, he was a standout at Oklahoma State University and Tulsa University. Goodlow only spent one season as a Cowboy, and there he played in all 14 games and started nine of the last 10. Goodlow got honorable mention honors from the Big 12 coaches for Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year, and All-Big 12.
He led all OSU defensive linemen with 42 tackles in the year, including 18 solo stops. His 7.0 tackles for loss were fourth on the team and first among defensive linemen, and he made at least one tackle in each of the last 13 games.
In his final season at Tulsa, he earned All-AAC honors for the first time in his career as a second-team selection. Goodlow started all 12 games in his final year at Tulsa and recorded 44 total tackles, 25 solo stops, and 8.0 tackles for loss, each leading all defensive linemen on the roster. His tackles for loss total also ranked second on the team behind only second-team All-AAC linebacker Justin Wright.