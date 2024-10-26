Rams Reportedly Open to Trading All-Pro Defender
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly open to trading cornerback Tre'Davious White before the NFL trade deadline. They are also open to retaining White, but the Rams and White are reportedly in talks about his future, which could include a trade, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The trade deadline is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.
The Rams have made White inactive for each of their last two games. White previously saw an opportunity to play while cornerback Darious Williams spent time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Since Williams has returned, White has become a healthy scratch.
White has struggled in coverage this season as he returns from a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the majority of the 2023 season. He had become a liability in coverage, giving up huge plays to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams early in the season.
White appeared in four games for the Rams this season, allowing 12 completions on 18 targets and four touchdowns. He allowed a 138.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks and missed a career-high 25 percent of tackles. He recorded 12 total tackles and pass breakups.
White signed with the Rams in March on a one-year, $10 million deal. He previously spent the first seven years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, where he began his career as a promising young cornerback. White, who was an All-American at LSU before the Bills made him a late first-round pick in 2017, became an immediate NFL starter and recorded four interceptions as a rookie.
The 29-year-old recorded a career year in 2019 when he helped the Bills return to the playoffs behind a defense that ranked third in the NFL. White picked off six passes that season, tying for the league lead, and made first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.
Injuries began to take a significant toll on White in 2021 when he tore his ACL late in the season. The injury forced him to miss the end of the 2021 season and the start of the 2022 season. White seemed to be finally healthy in 2023 before a torn Achilles sidelined him again. He has only played four games since returning from injury but has yet to play like the player he was before those two major injuries.