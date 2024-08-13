Former Rams First-Round Pick Announces Retirement From NFL
Tavon Austin, one of football's most dynamic players and a former Rams first-round pick, has chosen to bring his illustrious career to a close.
Austin announced via his Instagram account in a heartfelt statement that he was retiring from the NFL.
"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans," wrote Austin. "I wasn't sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I've ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I'm officially retiring from the NFL.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn't have a career. I'd also like to thank all of the organizations, coaches, and staff that took a chance on me. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities, and I hope you all knew that I played from the heart and gave my ALL every day, regardless of the circumstances. To my teammates, I made some everlasting memories with you guys, and it was an honor to share the field with you. To my family, I couldn't have done it without your love and support; you witnessed my physical, mental, and emotional battles on and off the field.
"Football gave me more than a career. It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you. Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn't always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it's time for me to enter my next chapter in life."
The Rams selected Austin in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the No. 8 overall pick. Austin came into St. Louis as one of the most explosive college football players anyone had ever seen. The Baltimore native attended West Virginia and became a household name from 2009-12.
In four illustrious seasons as a Mountaineer, Austin recorded 288 receptions for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. However, Austin made his name in the kick and punt return game. Across 97 kick returns, he recorded 2,407 yards with an average of 24.8 yards per return with four touchdowns. Across 34 punt returns, he recorded 433 yards and one touchdown with an average of 12.7 yards per return.
Austin spent five seasons with the Rams — three in St. Louis and two in Los Angeles. While he came in as a top pick, he was exposed as a small guy with bad hands and route-running. As a Ram, Austin recorded 194 receptions for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Prior to the 2018 season, the Rams traded Austin to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the 2018 sixth-round draft pick. After the 2019 season, Austin bounced around from the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He last played with the Jaguars in 2021.
Austin finishes his career with 244 receptions, 2,239 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, 199 rush attempts, 1,361 rush yards, and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 113 career games.
