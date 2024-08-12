Rams Cancel Practice With Chargers, Pivot to Second Practice With Cowboys
In a strange turn, the Los Angeles Rams will no longer have a second practice with the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers.
According to a report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams canceled the Chargers practice that was scheduled for this Wednesday in El Segundo, CA. Instead, they'll be heading back to Oxnard to practice a second time with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, CA.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN NFL Nation added that the schedule changed because the new Woodland Hills practice facility is still unfinished, and traveling to El Segundo from their current base of operations at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA would be about three hours round trip.
Stu Jackson of TheRams.com confirmed the news about an hour later, noting an official timetable for LA to finally move into their Woodland Hills facility.
"The Rams are aiming to make the move to Woodland Hills after their trip to Houston," Jackson said. "That trip will take place the final week of the preseason and feature a joint practice with the Texans head of that preseason finale."
This entire preseason, the training facility construction delay has been a thorn in the Rams' side. The facility at Cal Lutheran was meant to be temporary when Los Angeles first started working there in 2016 and was announced as a two-year plan. Now, it's been eight years.
Still, head coach Sean McVay isn't worried about the changes.
“The most important thing was making sure that when we do move into Woodland Hills, our players have everything that they need so that it doesn’t take away from our preparation,” McVay said. “As long as we got the film and the guys have everything that they need, that’s all we really care about as coaches.”
“It’s as big a deal as we make it. I don’t worry about it. … I don’t anticipate it being anything that will affect us.”
He's not wrong. In their preseason game with the Cowboys, the Rams came out on top with a narrow 13-12 victory. Rookie receiver Jordan Whittington had an outstanding game. Joshua Karty proved to be an effective kicker, and despite throwing four interceptions, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett was able to rally and lead a comeback drive at the end of the game to secure the win.
Still, it will be nice once all of this training facility nonsense is dealt with. Hopefully, Los Angeles will be able to find some pre-season stability after their practice with the Houston Texans on August 22.
