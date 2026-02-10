Rams Way-Too-Early 2026 Power Rankings

The NFL season just came to an end this past Sunday in Super Bowl LX. One team that wanted to be in that game but fell short by one game was the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams knew they had the team and the chance to win it all. They just got stopped by the now Super Bowl LX Champions, the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams did not like to see their NFC West rival win it all, but they also know that it is going to be the team to beat next season. They will use this as some motivation.

The Rams next season will be one of the teams that are contenders in the NFL. They will bring back key players like veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford , Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua. The Rams defense will be better next season as they get another season under their belt and will grow. The Rams want to get back to the spot that they were in, and now they want to have a different outcome. The Rams will get back to work and improve their team this offseason.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After the Super Bowl, Power Football Network released its Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings. The Rams got a surprising spot, and it is one that even they may not agree on.

1) Los Angeles Rams

PFSN's model accounts for Matthew Stafford returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2026; they would obviously rank lower if he retires. That said, coming off an MVP year, he's playing the best football of his life. He has an unstoppable receiving duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams , a great running back in Kyren Williams, and Sean McVay. Enough said.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

What also helps give the Rams a bright outlook is their defense. Both Byron Young and Jared Verse made the Pro Bowl along their defensive line, which is a unit loaded with young talent. They also have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to shore up positions like cornerback and offensive tackle. Los Angeles should be a real player again next season.

The Rams will have to make a few moves on the defensive side to improve that. The Rams have to make that a priority because the defense was a bit of a problem late last season and in the playoffs. The Rams will be back with head coach Sean McVay as well, and he will want to run it back and win it all next season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.