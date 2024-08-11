Former Rams QB In Danger of Not Making Roster
Former Rams quarterback John Wolford will lose his spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster if he loses the ongoing backup competition.
Wolford and quarterback Kyle Trask are currently battling for the No. 2 quarterback spot.
A solid performance in the preseason is Wolford's golden ticket to remaining on the Buccaneers' roster. Tampa Bay's head coach Todd Bowles shared that at this point, Trask is close to securing the backup spot.
"Considering how they play, I mean you see how they practice. Right now, Kyle [Trask} is ahead a little bit, but we got to play some games.”
Wolford is expected to be on the practice squad if Trask performs decently in the preseason. The backup has struggled with interceptions but has a firm grasp on running the offense. Trask was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2021 and is heading into the last year of his rookie deal.
The fifth-year quarterback split the 2023 season on the Buccaneers practice squad and active roster.
Wolford is familiar with both Tampa Bay's starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Wolford spent time with both in Los Angeles.
In 2023, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In his first appearance with the team, Mayfield put on a thunderous Thursday Night Football performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mayfield led a 98-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game.
Fast forward to 2024, Wolford is now fighting to be Mayfield's backup in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers in March.
Wolford spent four seasons in Los Angeles and started five games for the Rams, including one postseason appearance. The fifth-year won three of those games for Los Angeles.
Wolford has completed 61 of 104 passes (58.7%) for 626 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions in the regular season throughout his NFL career.
Wolford started several games as Matthew Stafford's replacement when he entered the NFL's concussion protocol as well as when Stafford was unable to play the rest of the 2023 season due to a scary spinal cord contusion.
Wolford was also on the Rams when the team won the Super Bowl in 2022. That year, Los Angeles traded Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Stafford in a blockbuster deal. The trade sent the Rams on an upward trajectory to winning their second Super Bowl title in Los Angeles history.
It will certainly be an uphill battle for Wolford as he continues to tread water in the backup quarterback competition.