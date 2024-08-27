Former Rams QB to Start NFL Season on Injured Reserve
Former Los Angeles Ram and current Houston Texas quarterback Case Keenum will start the 2024 season on the injured reserve.
Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL and the Houston Texans, was among the first to report on the news.
Keenum will start the season on the injured reserve due to a lingering foot injury. The veteran quarterback suffered a foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. He did not return, and he was expected to miss an extended period of time before the news broke.
The Texans had the option to place him on injured reserve after Tuesday's 4 p.m. E.T. roster cutdown deadline. This means that Keenum will be sidelined for at least four weeks.
The 36-year-old could return this season only if the Texans waive him off injured reserve with an injury settlement. The Texans will likely add a quarterback to the practice squad. They also released quarterback Tim Boyle prior to Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
Keenum started two games for the Texans last season when C.J. Stroud sat out with injuries. In two games, he went 34-for-53 for 291 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He has started 66 games in his career.
Earlier in his career, the then-St. Louis Rams claimed Keenum off waivers in Sept. 2014. However, in Oct. 2014, the Rams waived him in order to make room for newly acquired safety Mark Barron. The Rams re-signed him to the team's practice squad a few days later.
After that, he returned to the Texans for his second stint there for the 2015 NFL season. After the 2015 season, the Rams acquired Keenum from the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2016.
Keenum was part of the official move from St. Louis to Los Angeles. He was named the starting quarterback heading into training camp over the former No. 1 overall pick, Jared Goff.
It wasn't a pretty season for the Rams or Keenum. He finished the 2016 season with 196 completions for 2,201 passing yards, nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and completed 60.9 percent of his passes.
In his Ram career, Keenum recorded a 7-7 record in 16 games and 14 starts, completed 272 total passes for 3,029 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and completed 60.9 percent of his passes with the horns.
Keenum is with his seventh NFL team after going undrafted in 2012.
