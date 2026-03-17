Rams' Path to Super Bowl Next Season is Already Clear

After last week, a few things shifted with teams because of free agency. No one had the biggest shift than the Los Angeles Rams when it came to the NFL world looking at them as the new favorites to win it all next year.

The Rams got two new additions that have now put them in a prime position to have the best defense in the league. Along with that, people are starting to say that the Rams are the team to beat and that will be the case all offseason long and well into the start of next season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams are the best team on paper, but they know it is going to take a great offseason in terms of getting the team together and on the same page when they start coming together for team activities and in the summer for training camp.

That is where all the chemistry is made, and where a team buys in for the long haul and for the opportunity to get to the big game and win it all. For the Rams, it is going to be championship or bust next season.

Importance of winning the NFC West for Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The offense is still put and is the best in the National Football League. The Rams made moves on the defensive side of the ball to match what they are doing on the offensive side. The defense was a struggle on the back end, and the Rams knew that, and that is why they made the moves they did. The Rams now have the best team because both sides of the ball are great. A lot of credit has to go to the Rams, who have structured this the right way for many years.

Yes, the Rams will be the team that many will pick to get to the Super Bowl next season. There is one thing that the Rams must do just to have the chance to do that.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke receives the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl 56 after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Xxx 021322 Bengals Ke 0015 Jpg S Fbn Usa Ca | Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images