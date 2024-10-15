Former Rams Super Bowl Champion Traded to NFC Contender
Former Los Angeles Rams running back and Super Bowl champion Cam Akers is returning to Minnesota.
The Houston Texans have traded Akers to the Vikings.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on the move.
Akers spent the 2023 season with the Vikings after the Rams traded him there in late Sept. 2023.
Akers signed with the Texans as a free agent in late July 2024. In five games this season, Akers has 40 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown, and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
It has been a tough road for the former Ram, even dating back to his time as a Ram. Akers was away from the team in 2022 after he requested a trade from L.A. after Week 5 and did not play in the Rams' next two games. He returned to practice in early November and later denied requesting a trade.
Akers finished the season on a strong note, recording 188 carries for 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns with 13 receptions for 117 receiving yards in 15 games and nine starts.
Akers began the following season as the RB1 and carried the ball 22 times for 29 yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Seattle Seahawks.
However, he was not with the team the following week, for unspecified reasons, making Kyren Williams the starting back moving forward.
A week later, Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick were traded to the Vikings in exchange for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
Akers only played in six games with Minnesota before he suffered an injury to his left Achilles. He was placed on the injured reserve in early Nov. 2023 and missed the rest of the season.
Last season, he recorded 60 carries for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 2.8 yards per carry.
In the offseason, Akers went with the Texans, and he did solid in his role. In five games and two starts, he recorded 40 rush attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown, and averaged 3.7 yards per carry.
The move for the Vikings to get back the former Ram comes due to the injury of Aaron Jones, who suffered a hip injury in Week 5 against the New York Jets. The Vikings' backup running back, Ty Chandler, was only able to rush for 30 yards on 14 carries after Jones missed the majority of Week 5.
