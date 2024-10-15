Rams Part Ways With Veteran OL, Potentially Opening Door for Joe Noteboom Return
The Los Angeles Rams have made a significant move ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams have parted ways with offensive lineman Geron Christian.
Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register reported the news.
Christian signed with the Rams after Week 1 of the 2024 season. Before that, he was with various teams, including the Washington Football Team/Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Tennesee Titans, before landing in L.A.
Christian was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, selected by the then-Redskins/ Football Team with the No. 74 overall pick. He has played in 58 games and started 25 of them.
This is a significant move due to the words that head coach Sean McVay shared on Monday on the "Coach McVay Show," with Rams radio play-by-play commentator J.B. Long.
"Joe's got a big workout scheduled this week," said McVay. "We'll see what that looks like in terms of his availability for the Raiders and then possibly for the Vikings."
Noteboom is just one of many on the injured reserve. The Rams have been plagued by a ton of injuries, but little by little, they are getting healthier by the week.
Noteboom was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 due to an ankle injury. He landed on IR after he sprained his ankle in the Rams' 26-20 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Noteboom is part of a Rams offensive line that has been decimated at the beginning of the season because of injuries.
The 29-year-old is one of many key offensive players on the IR or has missed significant time, including Rob Havestein, Steve Avila, Alaric Jackson, Conor McDermott, Jonah Jackson, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp.
L.A. has suffered a ton of loss, which could cost them their season. Going into Week 7 of the 2024 season, the Rams have a 1-4 record and are dead last in the NFC West.
Things have not gone their way thus far, but if they start to get healthier by the week, there could still be time to save this season.
L.A.'s bye week couldn't have come at a better time, and with 12 games remaining, the Rams will look to shock the football world once again.
The Rams will take on the Raiders at home and move closer to .500.
More Rams: Maurice Jones-Drew Has Bold Prediction for LA After the Bye