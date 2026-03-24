Rams Will Have Plenty of Competition if They Want Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams have a good pick coming up next month in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams have the 13th overall pick and they are looking at their options.

The Rams were one of the best teams last season. This offseason, the Rams have already made a lot of big moves to improve their team. They also have their core coming back next season,o and they will be heavy favorites going into the 2026 NFL season. That makes the pick at 13 even more interesting.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams can do no wrong with their first-round pick. That is going to be an interesting pick and could change the draft this year. The Rams could also move up or down, for other teams to move up to the Rams spot and get the player they want.

The Rams could take a surprising pick and turn the draft completely around. Nothing is going to surprise people about what the Rams decide to do. The Rams will go with the player they believe will help the team now or in the future.

Rams looking at thier future with one quarterback

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A player that the Rams will keep close tabs on is University of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson . The Rams could be looking at their future with their first-round pick. We know that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming back for the Rams next season. But we do not know what Stafford is going to do after next season. Simpson could be a pick where he comes in and learns from Stafford, as the Rams could be looking to pick their quarterback after Stafford.

NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky sees Simpson as the best quarterback in this draft. Even over clear No.1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

"I think Ty Simpson is quarterback No. 1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," said Dan Orlovsky on Get Up. "I think when you look at the body of work, and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question. Who needed to do more, to carry their football team to play well, was Ty Simpson. And it is not close between those two quarterbacks. Who took more games over during the course of the season? Ty Simpson."

"I start with what do you do in moments of panic with the football. That is what really separates good from great. I will tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard."