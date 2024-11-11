Sean McVay Prepares For Former Rams Star in Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will welcome the Miami Dolphins (2-6) into Sofi Stadium for the first time since the stadium opened in 2020. The matchup will mark the return of a former Super Bowl champion with the Rams in veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media during the week and was asked about the problems that Beckham poses as one of the most talented pass catchers in all of football. McVay would know, having coached him for just a few months but winning a championship with Beckham.
"He is such a special player and such a talent," McVay said. "I think the thing I respect as much as anything is what an impressive human he is and the things that he's been able to overcome, whether it be some of the injury setbacks. You talk about a gifted, talented receiver, really smart and cerebral who can do so many different things."
Beckham is not the only former Ram that will have a Homecoming on Monday night. Dolphins cornerack Jalen Ramsey was also apart of the Super Bowl team in 2022, spending four season in Los Angeles before being traded to the Dolphins before last season.
McVay gave his thoughts on how both guys were able to positively impact this team on their way to their first championship since 2000 and second in franchise history.
"He was instrumental in us being able to do the things that we did for the short amount of time we had him here," McVay said about Backham. "I think the important thing with people, this is both [Dolphins CB] Jalen [Ramsey] and Odell I feel this way about, do you leave an impact? What kind of relationships do you build and then what kind of impact do you leave? Both of those guys certainly left a big impact on me and this place. Jalen was here from 2019 to a couple years ago and even Odell was just a handful of months but the presence, the charisma, and the ability to really have such a good feel for what is needed in terms of the dynamics of the room. He's as fun and as aware as anybody that I have been around. He was a real joy to coach, and I still keep in touch with both those guys. They mean a lot to me."
It will be a Homecoming for both players with smiles before and after the game, but all business when the clock is ticking. McVay will surely be able to dial up some plays to expose both Ramsey and Beckham due to the previous knowledge and experience he has with both players.
