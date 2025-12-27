Rams Puka Nacua Discusses Comments Disparaging NFL Referees

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week 17 preparations from SoFi Stadium on Friday, after taking off for Christmas. The Rams practiced on their home field on Friday and Wednesday due to heavy rains affecting the Southern California region.

From their protected fortress, the Rams conducted their weekly press conferences with Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Ben Kotwica, and Byron Young addressing the media before practice while Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke after.

During his presser, Nacua spoke about his fine and the lessons he's learned from what was his most controversial week as a professional. Following those comments, Nacua spoke on his Pro Bowl selection, his league-leading production, and his thoughts about Atlanta before the Rams travel to play the Falcons on Monday.

Watch Puka Nacua's Full Press Conference Below

Nacua spoke on losing $25,000 due to comments made before and after the Rams' previous contest, criticizing the decisions of NFL referees.

“That one, it definitely hurt," stated Nacua. "I think it was something I was expecting. It was a learning moment and an experience to learn from and to never let happen again. There are going to be moments of frustration later on in my career whether it's ups and downs on my personal half or on the team's half so being able to manage those emotions and send that energy in the right direction.”

Despite everything that happened, Nacua went off during the Rams' contest against the Seahawks, hauling in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. I asked Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur about what allows Nacua to isolate the noise and perform in the biggest moments.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He's different," stated LaFleur. "You guys know him. He has that smile when he’s at the podium and when he’s not playing ball. When he straps it up for the 60 minutes he's out there, it's a pretty cool little deal. He's always been like that. There's a reason he was a stud in high school and a big-time recruit and went to Washington. He was a stud at BYU. He got a little bit banged up here and there. I think you guys can see why too. The way he plays, you're going to get a little bit banged up at times. There are not many people out there in this world that are like him in terms of when they put that helmet on.”

