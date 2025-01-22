How Can the Rams Keep WR Cooper Kupp Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The Rams have now officially entered the offseason. The next couple of weeks are going to be interesting for the Rams.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have interesting decisions they will have to make. Stafford has to decide if he wants to come back next season or if he will retire. And Kupp has to wonder if the Rams will be looking to trade him. Cooper was the talk of the trading decline this past season but the Rams kept him.
Many see the only way of Kupp coming back is by him taking a team-friendly deal if he reconstructs his contracts.
Kupp will cost the Rams $30 million in the Rams cap space next season. Kupp saw a major drop off in his production this past season. Kupp went missing on the offensive side of the ball to close out the season and in the two playoff games, he did not have an impact.
"Watching film, there's things that I'm feeling good about, but production-wise it's not showing up," said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp . "A lot of stuff is outside my control and it is frustrating, but at the same time, we're finding ways along that stretch to win games, finding ways to come out of games with Ws, and even though it wasn't pretty a lot of the times offensively, we got it done. And so there's frustration there, and I want to be able to feel like I'm impacting games. I can look back on the season and be happy with what I put on tape. Things that I was being asked to do, I feel like I was executing my job."
