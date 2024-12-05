How Do Rams Expose Strong Bills Defense?
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) will prepare for one of the better defenses in the NFL as the Buffalo Bills (10-2) come to SoFi Stadium for a Week 14 matchup. The Rams' offense showed their strength in the second half last week, but will need all four quarters to take down one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Bills enter as the number one team in the league in turnovers forced this season with 17. There are six different Bills with two interceptions each and a pair of defensive ends that have forced two fumbles a piece. There is no better team in generating takeaways than the Bills.
Allowing an average of 321.6 total yards per game, the Bills rank as the 11th best overall defense in the league. Their pass rush has been decent, collecting 29 sacks as a team with 13 interceptions created from their quarterback pressure.
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau leads the team with 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He has been the best all-around defensive player for the team with 41 total tackles and two forced fumbles to add to his stat line. Defensive end AJ Epenesa has five sacks and two forced fumbles as well.
The Bills' pass defense is their best quality as they rank eighth, allowing just 199.7 yards per game through the air. Fourth-year safety Damar Hamlin has been the best player in the secondary for the Bills with two interceptions, five pass deflections, and 70 total tackles.
The Rams should be able to find some success running the ball against the Bills defense and will be the key to creating a steady, two-dimensional offense. The Bills are giving up 121.9 rush yards per game which ranks bottom half in the league. The Rams must meet that average number to win.
Success from running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will be necessary as the Rams' passing offense always works much better when there is an establish rush. Find Williams 80-100 rush yards and quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to sling the rock, barring his protection in the pocket.
