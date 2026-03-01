Rams Sean McVay Risks Losing Valuable Offensive Piece to Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Jimmy Garoppolo's efforts can not be understated as while the Los Angeles Rams were dealing with Matthew Stafford's back issues during training camp, it was Garoppolo who fine-tuned the offense for Stafford's MVP campaign.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Garoppolo's efforts earlier this season.

“It's huge," stated McVay. "We've mentioned this before. There’s nobody like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], we know that. To be able to have somebody that has done all the things that you're mentioning going into year 12, played in big games. He's got a great demeanor in the huddle. He has the ability to be able to run our offense. Now we're still able to evaluate the other 10 around him. We’re able to continue on with the installations where that hasn't always been the case with us if we needed to be smart and rest Matthew."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"We’ll certainly be really excited when we get ‘number nine’ back out here leading the way for us. In the meantime I've been really pleased with Jimmy. I don't want to say that I'm surprised, but it is a big factor for us to be able to feel like we can be as patient as we need to be for what's smart for Matthew. Then oh, by the way, it's not affecting the team at this time right now because of what Jimmy is able to do. We'll be excited about getting Matthew back here, but having Jimmy as a big edge for us.”

Now it might be Garoppolo's time to reenter the starting lineup, but this time for a familiar face in a place nearby.

LaFleur Wants His Guy...Aledgedly

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Arizona Cardinals, now led by former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, are interested in Garoppolo and have positioned themselves to make a move for him once free agency opens.

"Free agent Jimmy Garoppolo heading to Arizona is a strong option, too," stated Fowler. "The Cardinals have interest, and Mike LaFleur is considered very close with Garoppolo. "That's his guy," a league source said. LaFleur can create a clean path to restart his quarterback room by adding at least one veteran and drafting a QB. That makes Murray and Brissett expendable, and the feeling in Indy is that Murray wants out of Arizona."



November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Something to keep in mind with Garoppolo: He has one of the league's best QB2 jobs with the Rams, who would welcome him back. Joining Green Bay as a No. 2 is also an option."

While it does appear Kyler Murray is out, the Cardinals are still looking at Jacoby Brissett and Malik Willis as options. Garoppolo did turn down other offers last offseason to remain with the Rams. Now, time will tell if Garoppolo wishes to be the main man in the desert.

