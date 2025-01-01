How Do the Rams Fix Their Offense Before the Playoffs?
Heading into Week 18 it is going to be interesting how the Los Angeles Rams manage their matchup against NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams have already clinched the division and will host a playoff game. They still have seeding to play for in Week 18. Or will they let some of their players rest and get ready for the Wild Card round?
During the Rams five-game winning streak, the offense has not played their best overall. The game that is the outliner is the win over the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay want to get it rolling again on the offensive side. Yes, the Rams have found different ways to win; but when the offense is playing at their best, they are unstoppable.
"Just execute and make plays," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "That's what it is. I'm the guy that touches the ball every single play so I can do a whole lot better job of making plays and giving guys opportunities to make plays and putting the ball in some spots where our guys can go make them. It’s team football. It starts with me just doing a better job of getting us going, especially early on.”
Stafford has not played his best over the last three games but down the stretch when the Rams needed to close out a game or needed a big play to keep a drive going, he has made it happen. Going into the playoffs having a quarterback like Stafford makes it easier on the team and coaching staff. They have a quarterback who has got it done before and knows how to play in those moments.
"I don't want to compare too many years. I think we're doing a nice job as a team playing together. Certain games look one way or the other, but we're finding ways to win football games. I still think, especially on our side of the ball, there’s more out there for us. You ask all the guys in there on our side and I'm sure they would say the same thing that there are plays to be made. It starts with me to play a little bit better.”
