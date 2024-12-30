QB Matthew Stafford Raves About Rams' Defense
The Los Angeles Rams are now one win away from clinching the NFC West title. However, it was far from easy to do so, as the Rams' offense struggled against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
The normally explosive Rams' offense failed to sustain drives, losing the time of possession battle by nearly 14 minutes. They also only mustered 68 rushing yards and 189 passing yards against the Cardinals.
The Rams' defense iced the game with an interception in the endzone, with the Cardinals deep in Rams territory late in the game. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford credited the Rams' defense with a solid performance at home on Saturday night.
"I think they’re doing a hell of a job," Stafford said. "We're not trying to put games in anyone's hands. We would've loved to have completed that last one on third down and taken a knee on the football and find a way to ice it with us on the field. I want to make more plays to make sure they don't have to do as much as they did tonight but I’m proud of them. It's awesome to watch where they were in training camp to where they are now. Shula’s doing a hell of a job. We all knew he would. Those guys are playing hard for him and doing a really great job.”
Stafford noted a few of the things Los Angeles' defense did well against the Cardinals and what the unit has done well over the team's five-game winning streak.
“It's rush and coverage. It's stopping the run. I thought they did a nice job of that today and making timely football plays. Those guys were timely today. When we had opportunities to make big ones they made big ones and did a great job of… they always talk about it. Make them snap it one more time. And it's so easy in some of those situations, whether it was the fourth down stop early on or the goal to go stuff to say, ‘This is going to be a driver. They're going to get what they want.’ They just do a hell of a job of being mentally and physically tough and making those plays when they get the chance.”
