Rams News: Blake Corum Unpacks Collaboration with RB Coach Ron Gould
Blake Corum numbers among the more intriguing Los Angeles Rams rookies of this year's class. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back arrives in Tinseltown fresh off winning a national championship (and being named the CFP National Game Offensive MVP in so doing) with the Michigan Wolverines. During his tenure there, Corum was also a two-time All-American, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year, and the 2022 Big Ten MVP.
During an appearance on the Rams' YouTube channel with broadcasters Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez, Corum unpacked his developing bond with second-year Rams running backs coach Ron Gould.
It's been nothing but great. The way he's taught me the playbook, the way he goes into the details on who's going to who, I've learned so much from Coach G. He's helped me so much since I got here. And the thing I love about him is he's just a genuine guy. A guy that just smiles all the time, a guy that loves everyone, is talking to everyone. That's my guy. He's helped me so much since I got here. He's going to continue to. But it's his attention to detail on each and every detail... I'm growing each and every day."
Gould, who enjoyed a lengthy college coaching career from 1990-2022 between stints at Oregon, Portland State, Boise State, Cal, UC Davis and Stanford, is in his first NFL coaching gig with the Rams.
