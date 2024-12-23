How Rams' RB Williams Continues to Shine in Team's Winning Streak
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams continues to be a workhorse and putting his team on his back.
In the Rams Week 16 win over the New York Jets, Williams had another big game. Williams had 122 yards on 23 carries and a rushing touchdown. Williams was getting big run after big run in the second half win over the Jets. The Rams kept feeding him the ball and the Jets defense run out of juice in the final quarter.
When the Rams run the ball like they have during their winning streak, they are unstoppable on offense. The run game also sets up the play-action sets that head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford love to run. That is the offense's bread and butter.
"Kind of all of the above," said McVay on Williams running the ball. "It was really kind of what we thought the way that the game needed to be able to play out. And we were really efficient. With the exception of those three runs at the end. You know, you think about throwing it on third down but knowing that it still is a two-possession game rather force them to use their last timeout. And that was kind of the way that we ended up playing that out and then fortunately like I mentioned you know, ended up creating turnover on the punt coverage."
"But you know, we really did not have many offensive plays. Only punted once to come away with that few points is very unique. But I think the game was shortened because of the way both offenses were able to possess the ball. I think in the first half, you have an 11-play drive when you end up having to punt, where we got a third and seventeen screen, where we are throwing, it gets tipped. Maybe you attempt a long field goal there. But it was a great job to put them on the one, and then they went 99 yards... It Very strange game but hey any way that you can win, there are no style points, we will take it, I love this team."
