Rams Fly Past Jets, Land 9th Victory of the Season
The Los Angeles Rams looked to continue their hot streak and add to their winning streak against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Jets entered the game with a 4-10 record and looked to salvage some extra wins down the stretch of the season.
The Rams would receive the ball to start their day, and though they put together an 11-play drive to go for 42 yards, LA came up short and punted the ball away. The Jets took over at their 1-yard line for their first drive. After a 14-play, 99-yard drive, Rodgers landed a career touchdown pass 499 to Davante Adams to give the Jets an early 6-0 after the extra point was no good.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams looked to crawl back early, as they have been used to doing all year, as the second quarter began. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed his first reception in two weeks after getting none last week. The Rams continued to go to work to get past midfield into either field goal or touchdown territory.
The ground game was working for the Rams early, as running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum made sure they did their part to get the team back in the game. After a large run by Corum was brought back due to a penalty flag, the Rams sat at the 50-yard line, trying to get another first down to keep the drive alive. But it wouldn't go their way, as Stafford threw an interception to give the Jets ball control at the Jets 24-yard line.
The Rams first two drives did not give the fans much confidence early as they look to gain some ground on the division with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals right on their tails. The home-field advantage for the Jets came to play early against the Rams, as Rodgers has been used to cold-weather games during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams' defense came up in a big way after the interception, halting the Jets at their 33-yard line and giving Los Angeles prime field positioning to start their next drive. On the back of Williams, the Rams landed their first touchdown. Both teams missed their extra-point opportunities, as the game sat at a 6-6 tie, going into 6:22 left in the first half.
Not much action happened before the 2:00 warning, as the Jets sat at the halfway mark on the field. Rodgers looked to join the 500 touchdown pass club, an elite group of quarterbacks. Just when the Jets thought they were down and out, Rodgers found Breece Hall to keep the drive alive as they entered the red zone.
With 0:21 left in the first half, the Jets pushed even closer to their second touchdown of the game, with 0:14 left in the half. After the Jets second timeout, they started their touchdown attempt at LA's 3-yard line. Looking for Adams to secure touchdown pass number 500, the Jets came up short and had to settle for a field goal. This time, the Jets drained their field goal attempt, taking the lead 9-6 at halftime.
The Jets got the ball to start the second half of the game, and Rodgers picked up where he left off. But the Rams were able to hold the Jets off once more, turning the ball over on downs, giving the Rams their first drive of the second half after 9:45 of Jets possession.
Kyren Williams would continue his strong ground game, pushing the Rams down the field, averaging six yards per carry to get the Rams in a strong position to take the lead. The Rams took over at the Jet's 22-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.
Though the Rams couldn't force a touchdown in their 13-play, 66-yard drive, they did settle for a field goal, tying the game once more, nine apiece.
The fourth quarter was time for the Rams to showcase why they are a division leader, sacking Rodgers after a three-play, negative seven-yard drive that ended for the Jets after the Ram's defense caused a fumble. The Rams took over at the Jets 21-yard line to start their drive.
Tyler Higbee made his presence known, securing his first touchdown of the season for the Rams after a long journey back to the NFL. Higbee's drive into the endzone gave the Rams a 15-9 lead, and the Rams added an extra point, 16-9 with 10:11 left to play.
The Jets would turn over on downs for the third time in the game, giving the Rams positioning at midfield. After unsportsmanlike conduct and holding calls on the Rams, they settled for adding another field goal to their score, pushing their lead to 19-9 with 5:17 left.
Anders Carlson came in to try and give the Jets a 49-yard field goal but missed once more. The Rams would get the ball on a dropped punt return, ultimately giving LA enough time to run the clock out, securing their ninth victory of the season.
