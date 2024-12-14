How Rams Turned Up the Heat on NFC Wild Card Teams
With the Los Angeles Rams getting a huge win on Thursday Night over their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams have put the pressure not only on the rest of the NFC West but also the NFC Wild Card teams. The Rams can still make the playoffs without winning their division.
In the Sunday Week 15 slate of games, the Rams will be looking closely at two games. The first is the Washington Commanders taking on the New Orleans Saints. And on Sunday Night Football the Green Bay Packers against NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks.
According to NFL Network currently the Rams have a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Commanders have a 79 percent chance. The Packers have a 97 percent chance. And the Seahawks have a 56 percent chance.
The Commanders currently hold the tiebreaker over the Rams based on conference record. The Commanders are 5-4 and the Rams are 5-5 against NFC opponents. The Rams will have to finish a game ahead of the Packers if they want to overtake them for their wild card spot. The Packers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams after they defeated the Rams in Week 5.
The Rams will be winners in the standings after Week 15 because with the Packers and Seahawks playing each other, either result benefits the Rams. Ideally, the Rams would like the Packers to win. That will force a tiebreaker heading into Week 16 between the Rams and Seahawks, which puts the Rams in first place in the NFC West. The Rams defeated the Seahawks in Week 9.
Just last season the Rams were in a similar position late in the season. The Rams ended up making the playoffs with a 10-7 record. The Rams know what it takes to get into the playoffs and have done it before. In 2021 they got in by winning the division. And last season was as a wild card. The pressure is on the rest of the NFC to not let the Rams get in.
The Rams have a favorable match in Week 16 against the New York Jets. Then the Rams will close out the season at home against NFC West rivals, the Cardinals and Seahawks.
