Pressure on Rams' Rivals Seahawks, Cardinals Heading into Weekend
The Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the NFC West are in a tight race to see who wins the division and secures a home playoff game. With three games to go for the Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and four for the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, nothing is set in stone in the NFC West.
Heading into the weekend all the pressure is on the Seahawks and Cardinals to deliver. The Seahawks are coming off a big win over the Cardinals in Week 14. The Seahawks still lead the division heading into Sunday.
Seattle will face the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have a 9-4 record and have already defeated the Rams, 49ers, and Cardinals earlier in the season. A Packers win on Sunday Night will complete the sweep against the NFC West.
"I think it is going to be a really interesting matchup, I do," said Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms. "Green Bay the way they run the football, no one is running the f----- football on the Seattle Seahawks lately, nobody. So that is going to be the thing here. Seattle is going to be the first team here in a well that is going to be able to put the onus, and pressure on Jordan Love. Jordan Love is going to have to throw the football, to win the football game. It still feels like a little bit they are scared to unleash him right now. With the way that he is playing and maybe the way he is practicing."
The Cardinals have a favorable matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. They are looking to bounce back from a disappointing divisional loss to the Seahawks. The Cardinals did not perform well last week at home and quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to improve after throwing two interceptions in the loss to Seattle.
The Seahawks will stay in first place with a win. The Cardinals with a win will keep pace and stay alive with three games to go with a win. But with a Seahawks loss, the NFC West Standings can look a whole lot different heading into Week 16. The NFC West can come down to the final game of the season.
