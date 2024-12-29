How Rams' WR Nacua Feels More Confident in Year 2
The Los Angeles Rams are having a great season. They turned it around after their slow start early on and they managed to get through all the injuries. One injury early on was second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua. But since coming back Nacua has been a match-up nightmare and a problem for any defense that the Rams have played against.
Nacua in only his sophomore season in the National Football League has put himself in the conversation of being one of the best receivers. Nacua's game has also opened up the run game and has helped his teammates get involved in the offense. He has been a reliable target for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"I feel really good," said Nacua. "We had our weigh-ins and our body comp check-ins. It gives you kind of a measuring stick to see where you are compared to the rest of the year and stuff like that. That came out. It actually made me feel a lot more confident. I feel like I had the nicks and bruises and you're trying to find a routine coming back from injury and stuff like that. What works or what doesn't work? I’m still just trying to figure out what I feel makes me the most comfortable on Sunday. As of right now, I feel like the locker room and everybody feels good. We're moving really well and it's exciting. I know we're talking about playing our best football in December. Everybody's standing strong with all their pieces together, so that's even better.”
If the Rams make the playoffs this season, they will have Nacua at his best to make a deep run. You can see the difference from Nacua from year one to year two. He is running the ball after the catch physical. He has made some unbelievable catches all year and knows how to flip the switch when it is time to kick off.
"He is so secure in himself that he talked about you know some of the plays that he did not make last year," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He made all types of plays but I want to catch the ball more consistently. I think he has done that."
