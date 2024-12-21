Rams' Young Star Nacua Has Proven to Be the Difference Maker
If the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in the playoffs this season, they will be looking at making another run to the Super Bowl. They will have head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way once again.
But one player that the Rams would have this time around that was not even in the NFL when the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, is young star wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua is a difference-maker and a playmaker for the Rams offense. Nacua had a great rookie season and is having a great second season. Nacua has put himself in the conversation of being a top-five wide receiver in the NFL. When you pair him with receiver Cooper Kupp, they are the best receiver duo in the NFL.
Teams are having trouble covering Nacua, even when he is being doubled team. He is a receiver every coach would want on their team. Nacua does it all. Something that gets lost in Nacua's game is his blocking ability and size.
"He is so secure in himself that he talked about you know some of the plays that he did not make last year," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He made all types of plays but I want to catch the ball more consistently. I think he has done that. And he has made those two catches [Helmet catch against the 49ers and sideline catch against the Bills]. It was the best catch he made all year ... The best one he had was against the Bills. That was as impressive of a catch as I have seen in person that I can remember. I still do not know how he made that play ... The throw and catch, that is some high-level type of stuff right there."
With the Rams' offense being fully healthy, defensives will not be able to double all the Rams' weapons. Nacua will open up the field for other receivers and tight ends.
Nacua and Kupp will be hard to stop if the Rams get into the playoffs this season. These two are in for a big game on any given Sunday. The best part is both receivers want to get all the weapons involved.
