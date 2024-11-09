How Realistic is a Rams Playoff Push?
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the National Football League. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams have won their last three consecutive games. They face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football for a chance to add their fourth consecutive win.
It would be one of the more valuable wins the Rams have had this season, as it could put them in the running for first place in the NFC West, depending on whether the Arizona Cardinals win or lose. The Rams have a chance to continue what has been a magical run.
However, as it stands, the Rams are still on the outside looking in and would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Still, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports believes the Rams are the team currently not in the playoff picture and have a chance to enter it before the season ends.
“Sean McVay's team got the edge over the 49ers for a few reasons,” DeArdo said. “One of them is that the Rams' remaining schedule is easier with five upcoming games against teams that currently have losing records, including three of their next four.
“Los Angeles also defeated the 49ers in Week 3, which gives them another advantage before the two teams play again in San Francisco in Week 15.
DeArdo noted that the Rams have found their groove, continuing to get healthy after an injury-riddled first few games of the season.
“The Rams appear to be hitting their stride after a 1-4 start,” DeArdo said. “They've won three straight games and are getting outstanding play from quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams.
“A secret for the Rams' recent success has been the play of their defensive backs, led by Jaylen McCollough, Kamren Kinchens, Quentin Lake, and Kamren Curl. Los Angeles should be even better moving forward with the return of wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from injuries.”
The Rams all but control their destiny. They will likely move to first in the division if they continue to win. Winning the division would guarantee the Rams a home playoff game.
Whether home or away, the Rams making the playoffs after starting 1-4 would be historical.
