How The Rams Are Feeling About Having Tyler Higbee Back
The Los Angeles Rams officially moved tight end Tyler Higbee out of reserve and onto their 53-man roster this Tuesday, exciting news given the fact that Higbee had not played at all this season.
Higbee has been with the Rams since they drafted him in the 2016 NFL Draft, acting as a necessary presence on offense for the team. However, a torn ACL and MCL from last season sat him out of practice and games for most of the year.
The tight end is back, getting ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and the Rams are excited to have him — both on and off the field.
“[Having Higbee back] is great. I think it’s a tremendous credit to the work that he’s done behind the scenes, out here, and the influence, effect, and impact really that he has on his teammates. It means a lot from just his overall leadership,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said.
With almost a decade of experience with the Rams under his belt, Higbee brings a lot to the team, making him a worthy contributor to the team’s overall success, especially with his energy.
“Ever since we got him back out there, he’s just a fun guy to be around. He loves playing this game, whether it’s his role on scout team the last couple weeks or with the offense out there running plays. He’s a guy that brings great energy,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur echoed this, emphasizing the effect Higbee’s energy has had on the team and him personally.
“He has a zest for life, a zest for football, a love for his teammates and this organization. He’s a stud. I don’t know if I’ve said it here … but he’s … a big reason why [I] love coaching,” LaFleur said.
According to LaFleur, Higbee also has been a great example for both players and coaches to have because of his journey back to the field and his energy.
“Showing up to work with a guy like that every single day, seeing him have success, seeing him going through what he has had to go through, persevere and bounce back, it’ll be a great example for not just the players, but the coaches included,” he continued.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been playing with Higbee since the Rams drafted him in 2017, found it inspiring how Higbee handled his season-ending injury.
“I remember coming off the field after that Detroit game last year and obviously it was weighing on him …. I thought that he handled [his recovery] incredibly well. It’s inspiring watching someone that has to go through [multiple surgeries] … He took every step of that and just attacked it,” said Kupp.
He added: “It’s something about being able to take those things a day at a time, be where his feet are, and just be able to find joy in that present moment was a really cool thing to see.”
Rams players, coaches and fans alike are all anticipating Higbee’s hopeful return to the turf this weekend for his first time playing since January.
