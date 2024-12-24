How the Rams Replaced Future HOF'er Aaron Donald
When the Los Angeles Rams lost defensive tackle and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement after last season, there were many questions about how the defense would look. Well, the defense has been and played better than anyone expected.
The Rams went young on the defensive side of the ball, and it has paid off. The Rams drafted two defensive linemen, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse both out of Florida State. They have led the pass rush for the defense all season.
"I think it is always a collaborative effort," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "And really like you said, you never replaced somebody like him [Aaron Donald]. I think the one of one term gets thrown around loosely. He is really one of one. But he made a tremendous impact on a lot of guys that are in their second year, third or fourth year, that are key contributors. And I think you want to be able to say all right, based on the different phases, what do we want to do.
"What we want to look like, is to try to be able to complete that group. You are expecting, like what he has done. Kobie Turner can take that step just by the way he works and the way that he impacts and influences his teammates. Bobby Brown has been outstanding. I really think he has done a great job. Cannot say enough about the job Giff Smith has done as well in terms of developing those guys along with AC Carter."
"Then you say, do you have the ability to add a player like a Braden Fiske, who you really like. He has some traits, some metal makeup that are similar to what you love about him. What you love about you know, an Aaron or some of these guys that are really disruptive from the interior, and you get a guy like Tyler Davis. Been really pleased with that group and I think they have only got better. Dez [Desjuan] Johnson has done good things for us. And I also think Joe Coniglio establishing them and helping them those guys on the edge. Continue to develop because I look at the front as kind of a whole."
