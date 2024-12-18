Rams' Sean McVay Sounds Off On Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams are making a similar run to last season. The Rams started out slow from the gate this season. But now they sit in first place in the NFC West going into the last three games of the season. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Sean McVay and his staff for keeping the team in the best position to be successful week by week.
One factor the Rams do not have this time around is star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald called it a career and retired after last season.
Many have been talking about the Rams giving Donald a call to come out of retirement and help them make another run.
"I have a real special relationship with Aaron [Donald]," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He has done so much and he put so much into everything. I would almost feel disrespectful reaching out to him just based on the principles and knowing him the way I do. If that was something that he got interested in, then that would obviously be something you are always open to."
"But I would almost feel like it would be disrespectful to approach that subject with him just based on our conversations and the clarity and you know the completeness that he felt like he had when he stepped away, when he did. I do not think there is anything but positive vibes. And I do not think he can have any regrets based on the way he handled every single day of his career, and I know that he is really happy doing the things that he is doing right now. He stays up with what we are doing and he is still physically looking like he can still do some really special stuff on the field but that would not be something that would come up out of respect for him and our relationship."
Donald is one of the best players in franchise history and NFL history. Donald led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2022.
If somehow, they can add Donald to this young defense, the Rams' odds of making a deep run will go turn the roof.
