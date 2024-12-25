How Will Rams' Staff Get Players Ready for Week 17 After Long Trip
With their Week 16 win over the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams now have a four-game winning streak heading into Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams coaches and players took advantage of the mini-bye last week. But now coming back on from an East Coast game how will the Rams go about getting the team ready this week?
At this point of the season, players are playing through injuries. These are some of the most important games not only in the season but in many careers. Players will need to make sure get the proper rest and recover, especially if the team ends up making the playoffs. The Rams' training staff has done a great job all season of doing so.
"Yeah, It was good to have those ten days off," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You kind of treat it like a Monday Night game. So, what we will do is the players will be off. We will get them back in on Wednesday. We will have more of an above the neck day. Which will represent. [Yesterday] represented what would typically be a Wednesday. And we will get back onto a normal rhythm and routine. But instead of being able to do some of the things that we do physically on a Wednesday, it will just be mental. It is not quite the toll that a Thursday takes on you, where you are installing really first, second, and three, downs. So, we will be able to kind of get back onto a rhythm, but it will be a little bit more of an accelerated process in terms of the game plan and then the players are losing a day of preparation. But it was a long trip back but anytime that you come away with the result you are hunting up a little more enjoyable."
The Rams are a step closer to clinching the NFC West title. The team will be prepared to face a good Arizona team, that always gives them trouble, with quarterback Kyler Murray. The young defense will have to do a better job of containing Murray and not let him extend plays outside of the pocket.
