Rams News: If Aaron Donald Is Retired, Why Is He Treating 2024 Offseason Like Any Other?
The Los Angeles Rams suffered one of the more significant losses this offseason when All-Pro Aaron Donald announced his retirement. Donald announced his retirement in mid-March, which drastically changed the scope of the upcoming season.
After a solid 2023 season and a historic Hall of Fame career, Donald decided to call it quits. It came as quite a surprise to the organization and its fans. Because of this move, the Rams have turned the page and will focus on getting the best out of their current defense, which is filled with young and hungry players.
The Rams will look to be a successful team without Donald, and they have no other choice but to do just that. Although Donald said his playing days are behind him, it certainly doesn't seem like it.
Donald posted a video on his Instagram of himself in the weight room, and he looks in as good a shape as ever (as shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Donald is a freak of nature, and although he announced his retirement four months ago, it looks like he could play another four or five years. The future Hall of Famer said he was full after losing to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs. The thing about getting full is you eventually get hungry.
It's unclear whether Donald will eventually return. General manager Les Snead and the rest of the front office have tried to persuade Donald to return to the gridiron.
They have yet to succeed, but if the Rams want any chance at bringing Donald back, they must be a top contender in the league this upcoming season. Donald, potentially being paired with the young, hungry guys like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner again, will be a sight to see.
One thing is clear: Donald will be ready if that time comes.
More Rams: Expert Questions How LA Replaces Aaron Donald Amid Super Bowl Talk