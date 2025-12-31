Where Rams' Stafford Stands After Disappointing Outing vs. Falcons

The NFL MVP race is closer than it has been in many years. Going into the final week of the season could be the deciding factor for MVP. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the frontrunner for most of the season.

But New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has made a strong case for why he should be the NFL MVP. The race got closer after Stafford had a horrible performance in Week 17 on Monday Night Football, where the whole football world was watching.

Heading into Week 18, Stafford will be playing. Head coach Sean McVay made it clear that the Rams are going to play their starters. Stafford will have one last chance to show the voters why he should win the MVP. But more importantly, Stafford wants to show that the Rams could get things together before they start their playoff run. That is the most important thing for the Rams and Stafford. They need to make sure that this team finds its rhythm heading into the big games.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his quarterback rankings heading into the final week of the regular season, and what stat could determine the MVP race. Stafford came in a surprising spot in this ranking, and one that many will argue about.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (11–4)

A victory would have put L.A. in an ideal position to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and those kinds of feats certainly matter to MVP voters. But now there’s a strong chance Stafford and the Rams open the postseason as a wild-card team on the road.

The Rams’ collapse, however, wasn’t on Stafford, who threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford’s team accolades took a hit, but he’s still the best quarterback this season, which says plenty, considering how well Allen and Maye have played. Stafford has a league-high 4,179 yards and 40 touchdowns against only five interceptions.

If Stafford and the Rams handle business against the Falcons and Cardinals to end the regular season, that should be enough for Stafford to capture his first career MVP, which would make him the fifth player to win the prestigious award at age 37 or older. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers (twice), Peyton Manning and Y.A. Tittle are the others in that club.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Many thought Stafford was on the verge of retirement after missing most of the summer with a back injury. But he might have a few dominant years left after delivering a career season in Year 17.

