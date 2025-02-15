Is Rams' Alaric Jackson the Most Underrated Tackle in 2025 Free Agency Class?
The only person more excited than Alaric Jackson right now is his agent as both individuals are due for a massive payday this offseason. Jackson looks to make up the money he lost by not being drafted and the former UDFA is ready to elevate the status of himself and his family.
Financially, whatever Jackson ends up signing for will be worth it because he's already proven he can handle some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Jackson is also a brilliant run blocker and a weapon in the screen game. He doesn't block defenders, he buries them.
That is a shared opinion, as Jackson was named by Pro Football Focus as their most underrated tackle in this year's free agency class. He is their 46th best free agent according to their list.
"Although he missed the first two games of the 2024 season due to a suspension, Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson made the most out of his contract year in his fourth NFL campaign. The former undrafted free agent earned a career-high 78.4 PFF overall grade, ranking 18th among all offensive tackles. His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and 75.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 22nd and 19th, respectively. The Iowa product allowed pressure on 4.4% of pass plays in the regular season, which was the best rate of his career and ranked 20th among 80 qualifying offensive tackles. Wrote PFF's NFL contributor and senior analyst Zoltán Buday. Given how much he improved in his fourth season, Jackson might not be done developing, which means he could become a true franchise left tackle for whoever signs him in free agency."
That last part of Buday's analysis is why the Rams must make every effort to retain him. Everyone knows what Jackson provides, the standard that he sets but he is only 26 years old and will be 27 at the start of next season.
Jackson will improve and will likely outplay his contract's value once again. He has Pro Bowl and All-Pro potential written all over him so if the Rams are serious about retaining his services, they need to make him an offer he can't refuse.
