Is Rams' Williams A Top-10 Running Back?
The Los Angeles Rams have been a part of one interesting season, chasing down first place from the Arizona Cardinals while getting themselves over the .500 hump. One player for the Rams that have been contributing to the team over the course of the season is Kyren Williams.
Williams has been an above-average running back all season for the Rams and even throughout the league. According to ESPN's running back list of best running backs this season per rushing yards, Williams ranks no. 9.
For the Rams this season, prior to Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams had 750 rushing yards in 191 carries. He has averaged 3.9 yards per carry. He has also found some receiving yards this season. Williams has 136 receiving yards in 25 receptions.
Williams has been solid since joining the Rams back in 2022. He is currently on a trajectory to surpass his rushing yard numbers from last season. In 2023, Williams had 1,144 rushing yards, a total that ranked him third among all running backs in the league for the 2023 season.
Given the Rams' offensive powerhouse members, Williams has been a leader for the ground game. Matthew Stafford can feel confident handing off the ball to Williams, knowing he is one of the best to do it.
Of the Rams' 954 rushing yards on the season as a team, Williams' 750 totals close to 80% of the team's total. Williams has also stayed healthy and on the field during the games when star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were injured, ultimately helping the offense put up numbers through the running game.
His production amount poses the question for fans, "Who are the top ten running backs in the NFL today?" given the production he has shown, the argument can be made for his name to be included on the list.
With the season for the Rams only getting tighter when chasing down a playoff spot, the team will need Williams to continue his running terror against the Rams' opponents. Lucky for the Rams, Williams is not going anywhere, as he is under team contract/contract until 2026.
