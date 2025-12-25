Three Players To Watch For Rams Monday Night Bout

With a mini-bye week following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams move forward with another primetime matchup, this time against the Atlanta Falcons for the final Monday Night Football game of the season.

The Rams are now hoping for help in the next two weeks to retake the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference. However, they face a Falcons team that has been playing well in recent weeks, which could pose some challenges. Los Angeles remains a Super Bowl favorite and must showcase their might in the heart of the southeast, that is, Atlanta, Georgia.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With that in mind, let's take a look at three key players to watch for Monday night's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Rams look to get back in the win column with two weeks left in the regular season.

Justin Dedich, offensive guard

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65), offensive lineman Justin Dedich (67) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With Kevin Dotson unlikely to play this week due to a sprained ankle, Dedich will take over the reins Monday night at right guard. We have seen Dedich on the field on occasion throughout the season, whether it is at left or right guard. Head coach Sean McVay said last Friday that Dedich has always delivered when he has been needed on the field, calling him tough, physical, and a great communicator.

"He understands the intent of what we're trying to get done," McVay said. "I thought he was really productive in both phases."

Konata Mumpfield, wide receiver

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last week, the Rams implemented a platoon of wide receivers opposite of Puka Nacua. One of those was former undrafted pass-catcher Mumpfield, who has continued to make an impression on not just the coaching staff but outside viewers as well. Mumpfield is a talented wideout with a great understanding of landmarks and the nuances of route running and separation skills.

With Davante Adams out, the Rams are getting a nice look at their future with Mumpfield as a potential suspect for a healthy amount of playing time for the next couple of weeks and to make a case to be a top wideout in the offense in 2026.

Nate Landman, linebacker

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landman has had a great season and was worthy of being a Pro Bowler with the data and production he accumulated throughout the season. While the voting discourse is for another day, Landman looks to be a factor this weekend in Atlanta with the hopes of being in the right place at the right time against a Falcons offense that is seeing tight end Kyle Pitts ball out at the right time in a contract season.

While Landman won't be in any sort of man coverage matchup with Pitts, he'll look to have the back-seven in position to defend him, whether it is with bracket, banjo, man, or hook-curl-flat drops to close off any passing lane for Kirk Cousins toward Pitts. The Rams standout MIKE linebacker will be key in this role on Monday night to also slow down star running back Bijan Robinson, one of the best tailbacks in the league.

