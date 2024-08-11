Jared Verse and Braden Fiske's Status For Rams Preseason Opener Revealed
Los Angeles Rams defensive rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske did not suit up for the team's preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Verse and Fiske are set to be the promising future of the Rams defense, a unit that is short their best player for the last decade in Aaron Donald. Donald retired at the end of last season.
Since the rookies are projected starters, it's likely the reason for Verse and Fiske not being in uniform. Rams head coach Sean McVay is notorious for keeping out a majority of his starters from competing in the preseason. The risk of injury is too high for the two impact players.
The Rams are depending on Verse and Fiske to become young leaders of the unit. Los Angeles made an investment in both rookies when they were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The Rams took Verse in the first round as the 19th overall pick in the draft.
The Rams then snagged Fiske in the second round of the draft, 39th overall. He was a starter in every appearance he made for the Seminoles, posting 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, and five quarterback hurries.
The defensive duo played together at Florida State so they've already built a strong friendship with one another.
Verse earned several accolades as an edge rusher at the collegiate level. He was a two-time NCAA All-American and ranked third in the ACC for sacks tallying nine.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula had high praise for the defensive front, including Verse, following the joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers."
"Up front, Kobie Turner, Bobby Brown, Byron Young, Jared Verse, I thought those guys did a really good job just showing up and competing against a really good offensive line and really physical run scheme and different stuff than we're used to seeing from (head coach) Sean (McVay)," Shula said, via the team's transcript.
Fiske also received a compliment from quarterback Matthew Stafford when the veteran made an appearance on Inside the Rams.
"He shows up," Stafford said. "He's physical, explosive, fast guy. He's a rookie, he's learning right? But he's learning with some aggression and speed so that's good for us."
Fiske left Thursday's joint practice with Dallas after being poked in the eye. McVay revealed that it was a minor injury and didn't seem concerned about the projected starter's status.
It's evident that McVay is saving the rookies for the regular season, especially since the team has suffered a number of injuries already throughout camp.