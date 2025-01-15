Kobie Turner Leads Rams Defensive Attack with Aaron Donald in Attendance
This time last year, Kobie Turner stood beside Aaron Donald as the future Hall of Famer walked off the gridiron for the last time. The Rams legend took everything in as his incredible career drew to a close. For Donald, he accomplished everything. His accolades speak for themselves, his status within football is sealed and his victory in Super Bowl LVI gave him the final piece to a beautiful puzzle detailing a story of triumph despite daunting tribulations.
Kobie Turner had other ideas. Turner, the NFL rookie sack king had a fire burning in his belly after a playoff loss to Detroit. He wanted that playoff win badly and a year later, with Aaron Donald in the stands, he achieved it after a dominant performance against Minnesota.
Having taken Donald's place as the leader of the Rams' defensive line, Turner led by example, recording four tackles and sacking Darnold twice. Despite the constant double teams, Turner made his presence known as the team fed off of his energy.
Sean McVay spoke about Turner after the game saying “I’m sure you know him, but anybody that’s been around him I think you know this guy is mature beyond his years. He’s got wisdom, he’s got an authenticity about himself in the way he goes about his work where he models the way so when he speaks, guys listen. He learned from (Former Rams DL) Aaron (Donald) last year. He saw what a great example that was, but I think he’s got a C on his chest where he was basically unanimously voted a captain. I think that's a real sign of the respect that his teammates have for him, but he's doing it in his own way that's authentic to his personality, and I think that's what resonates with guys. He's a stud and he's also Goo from the Masked Singer."
Turner will need to bring the same energy on Sunday as he is set to go up against Pro Bowlers Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. With the Eagles expected to use a run-heavy offensive scheme, Turner's ability to control the line of scrimmage will be the difference between winning and losing.
