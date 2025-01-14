Rams' Chris Shula Outclasses Kevin O'Connell in Brilliant Defensive Display
After an all-time performance against Minnesota, it's becoming quite clear that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is well on his way to a head coaching job.
Like his legendary grandfather Don Shula did when he was the Lions' defensive coordinator in the early 60s, Chris used his dominant front four as the tip of the spear to penetrate Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell's high-flying offense in what could be Sean McVay's finest moment.
While Super Bowl LVI is McVay's greatest achievement as a professional, this victory against Minnesota may be his finest as a person. Not only did the Rams overcome unprecedented adversity, McVay's decision to promote Shula to DC displayed how deep his coaching staff is and it showed a glimpse into the future for how large his coaching tree may become.
In order to win, Shula employed a simple philosophy to create devastating results. In life, they say the pen is mightier than the sword. Chris Shula said I prefer the gun and with a loaded defensive line, he fired his front four at Sam Darnold with lethal effectiveness.
Shula put forth a simple message. My guys are better than your guys and we're going to shut down the one guy that can hurt us. The Rams displayed a level of aggressiveness that allowed their four-man rush to consistently defeat the Vikings' five and sometimes six-man protection.
When O'Connell kept an additional blocker from advancing upfield, Shula sent another rusher. Shula knew that Sam Darnold could not beat them often enough to win unless he had simple passes or a clean pocket. Shula took away the underneath and the deep ball, forcing Darnold to attack the vacated space underneath the safeties.
Shula also schemed Justin Jefferson out of the game, believing his players could stop T.J. Hockinson and Jordan Addison one-on-one. They did. Shula also proved that no matter how creative a passing attack is, a lack of a run game will be the death of a season in the playoffs.
While O'Connell focused on the Xs and Os, Shula preached the Jimmys and the Joes. He made O'Connell look foolish and Brian Flores' scheme look incompetent compared to his. Neither man is one of those things which adds to the greatness Shula is currently displaying.
It's old-school mentalities, retrofitted for the modern age. Shula's defense will hit you hard, hit you first and when you try to stand up, he'll hit you again. If the Rams have any chance of defeating the Eagles, Shula will have to bring the same message and intensity next week. With Cobie Durant's confidence restored, the defensive line feeling invincible and the team as a whole firing on all cylinders, Rams fans may be witnessing one of the most special defensive displays in team history.
