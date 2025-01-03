Kyren Williams Snubbed From Deserved Pro Bowl Selection
The NFL released their Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday and while the selections are oftentimes subjected to debate, there is no justification for the glaring omission of Rams' running back Kyren Williams.
Three running backs were selected including Philadelphia's Saquan Barkley, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, and Green Bay's Josh Jacobs. While Barkley is a lock and Gibbs gets the nod for the numbers he puts up despite sharing carries with David Montgomery, Jacobs' selection over Williams is a result of the logos on their helmets and not from the production on the field.
Williams and Jacobs have identical numbers across the board but there's so much more that goes into an evaluation. When their film is evaluated, Williams is clearly the better overall player. In fact, some could argue that Jacobs, while the most talented, is not even the most prolific running back on his team, with Emmanuel Wilson breaking big runs time and time again.
Williams is also a way better pass protector than Jacobs, receiving the lions share of snaps, unlike Jacobs, who is part of a rotation of running backs. Williams has also single-handedly run the Rams to the NFC West divisional title while Jacobs has been a part of a balanced offense that has watched Jordan Love spread the ball downfield, keeping defenses honest.
Williams' production also took a hit as defenses keyed in on the Rams' rushing attack after Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp's injuries. Williams also had to deal with multiple injuries to his offensive line and yet outperformed Jacobs during their week five matchup in Los Angeles.
Now everyone wins their hypothetical matchups but when you turn on the tape, there is nothing that Jacobs does or has the ability to do that should've given him the nod over Williams. While Jacobs is an extremely talented, hard-working and determined ball carrier, he shouldn't get the advantage because he is in an advantageous situation.
Williams is arguably the most used running back in the NFL, rarely leaving the field, often willing himself into the endzone as his fatigue levels greatly outmatch most of the other ball carriers in the league.
Williams does more with less, despite having less rest than everyone else. He deserved the nod. Nuff said.
