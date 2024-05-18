Rams News: LA Earns Massive Uptick in Prime Time Games After Wild Card Year
The 2024 Los Angeles Rams finally know how their schedule will pan out. The Rams will start their first two games of the season on the road and finish the season with two home games.
However, there will be a lot of football played in the middle of that, and a lot will be at stake each and every Week. After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Rams were viewed as a young team with nothing to lose in 2023. Los Angeles was projected to be a team picking in the top five of the draft. Instead, they shocked the football world and earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Although they lost to the NFC North champions and participants of the NFC Championship games, the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card game, L.A. is now viewed as a playoff team/contender in their conference.
The script has been flipped for the Rams, in a good way, which is why the NFL rewarded the Royal Blue and Sol with not just one or two primetime games but five.
The first and most exciting primetime game will start right off the bat in Week 1. The Rams will return to Detroit for revenge against the Lions after their one-point loss in the Wild Card game, 24-23. These two teams are expected to be contenders in the NFC and beyond. This matchup does not lack any drama. Matthew Stafford will look to avenge the playoff loss and start the season 1-0 for the second season in a row.
Following the opener, the Rams will also play the Minnesota Vikings on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8, the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 12, and the San Francisco 49ers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 15, in that order.
The Rams will look to prove that 2023 was no fluke. They will be out for blood in 2024.
More Rams: How Oddsmakers Expect Los Angeles to Finish in 2024