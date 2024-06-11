Rams News: LA Rookie's Mind Blown by Veteran Pro Bowler
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum is the latest player to be in awe of Matthew Stafford's talent. The third-round pick out of Michigan is getting used to playing alongside the 36-year-old veteran, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the game.
From no-look passes to his incredible arm strength, Stafford has the ability that few other top quarterbacks have. His ability has made him a Super Bowl champion back in 2021, as well as the fastest player to reach 30,000 passing yards, 40,000 passing yards, and 50,000 passing yards.
“I haven’t sat down with Stafford and picked his brain, but let me just tell you this, his ball placement, his IQ – phenomenal quarterback,” Corum said on the Rich Eisen Show. “It’s crazy how he puts the ball where no one else can get it. It’s absolutely ridiculous. He’s great, man.”
“The way he can look this way but throw the ball this way, it blows my mind,” Corum added. “But that’s why he’s been in the league so long and been great at what he does for so long. It’s exciting being in the backfield with Matthew Stafford.”
With Corum likely taking on a different role than he had in college with the Rams, particularly in catching more passes out of the backfield, he'll have to work on his connection with Stafford. Corum will of course be splitting time with running back Kyren Williams, but establishing his connection with Stafford and learning from him should add to his opportunities on the field.
