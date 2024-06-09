Rams News: Blake Corum Reveals His Role Within LA Offense For 2024
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum is expecting a different role in his first NFL season than what he used in college. The third-round pick out of Michigan was the star for the team's offense as they went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff National Championship title.
In his final season of college, Corum ran for 1,245 yards and an FBS-leading 27 touchdowns. Corum also finished top-10 FBS in carries, as he was one of the most utilized backs in college football last year. The Wolverines' offense ran through Corum, and he was a traditional workhorse back.
Corum does not expect to be the Rams' workhorse as a rookie, especially since the Rams have Kyren Williams, who is coming off a breakout campaign. Corum also thinks that he will be used more as a pass-catching back and a pass protector, not just a rusher.
“I think they’re just going to use me a little differently than Michigan did,” Corum said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I was more so a bell cow for Michigan where I was running the ball 20-plus times a game. didn’t really catch the ball much. But obviously, you see how they use Kyren, who’s a great running back. So I think they’re going to use me like a regular three-down running back – a guy that can catch, pass pro and run the ball. Something Coach Ron (Gould) tells us is ‘No block, no rock.’ So we take blocking here seriously. They want a guy that can do it all and I can do that for them.”
It's not surprising to see Corum expect a different role with the Rams than what he had in college. Along with him splitting time with Williams, the Rams have a different offense than the Wolverines. Michigan was a run-first team that relied on both their run game and their defense. While the Rams began using their run game more last season, their passing offense is still often a priority, especially with Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
