Linebacker Standouts from Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine
While head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead make their annual non-appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Los Angeles Rams still have personnel in Indianapolis to evaluate and watch the potential future of the franchise.
The Rams have several key needs on their roster including offensive tackle, tight end, defensive back, nose tackle and linebacker. While there aren't any high-level linebacker prospects in this year's draft, Los Angeles is in a great position to attack this need early in the NFL Draft if they choose to sit tight at No. 26 overall.
L.A. features one of the best young rosters in the league because of their energetic young defense coached by defensive coordinator Chris Shula and defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse. One of the missing pieces in that front seven is a quality young linebacker to lead this group.
Let's take a look at three standout linebackers from Day One of the scouting combine.
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
One of the potential top targets for the Rams in this year's draft, Campbell came out in Indianapolis and put on a show. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds with long 32.5-inch arms, the former Crimson Tide standout ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash with a 1.53 10-yard split and a broad jump of 10'7."
Campbell is a pass rusher-turned-linebacker who could do it all at the second level and he showcased his range, fluidity, and discipline during drills at the combine. Adding a versatile and disciplined linebacker like him would be a nice boost to the Rams defense.
Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
Los Angeles has been known to securing key starters late in the draft and Nick Martin could be one of those players. He was one of the best pure athletes at linebacker at the combine and displayed the ranginess and explosiveness that could intrigue Shula.
While he is undersized at 5-foot-11, 221 pounds, he doesn't play or test as such, running a 4.53 40 with a 38-inch vertical jump an a 10'3" long jump. This is a player that knows how to drive to the football and make plays as a blitzer or in coverage. He still has room to grow but Martin's performance may have put him on the map as a Day Three prospect to monitor.
Eugene Asante, Auburn
Asante is one of several prospects in this year's draft who are sixth-year super seniors but that didn't stop him from being an impact player for the Auburn Tigers in the last two seasons. Asante flies to the football at 6-foot, 223 pounds and ran a second-best 4.48 40 at the combine.
The former Tiger standout is explosive and knows how and when to attack the ball carrier downfield while displaying impressive run diagnosis when fitting gaps. Asante stood out in the wave drill and other mobility drills that show cased his change of direction and agility well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.