NFL Mock Draft: Rams Trade Up for Top Tight End Prospect
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th pick in this year's draft, and they have a lot to think about. They could take someone to bolster their defensive line or opt to take someone to help out on the offensive line.
Dalton Wasserman seems to think otherwise. Wasserman is a writer for PFF and just published his mock draft. He thinks that the Rams should trade up for Colston Loveland out of Michigan. They would be giving up a third-round pick in exchange for moving up in the draft.
"The Rams were reportedly sniffing around to see if they could trade up for Brock Bowers last year. If either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland is within reach here, they could pull the trigger for a tight end this time around. Loveland ranked second, behind Warren, among Power Four tight ends with a 90.8 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons".
In this mock draft, they would trade up to the 19th pick and give a third-rounder to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the draft history of the Rams, that third-round pick could become a solid player for them, so they wouldn't be giving up nothing to get him.
In 2024, Loveland had 582 yards and five touchdowns on 56 targets. For comparison, Colby Parkinson saw a similar amount of targets for the Rams and had half of that production. To be fair, NFL defenses are much more difficult than college defenses, but it still stands that he could be very productive in this offense.
The Rams have a deficiency at tight end, and while it may not be a priority for them, it's still something that needs to be addressed. Loveland could very well be the answer for them and could be the future tight end for the Rams.
Even if it's just a third-round pick, I think this might be a little too rich for a position that isn't an immediate need. In the last couple of years, they've selected Blake Corum and Bryon Young in the third round, two impactful players at their positions.
While it would've been cool to see Corum reunite with his college teammate, I think the Rams should only move up in the draft if it's for a once-in-a-generation prospect. Besides, they have plenty of options at tight end they could target in free agency.
