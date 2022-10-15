'Little Things' Will Improve Rams Defense Says DT Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a slow start this season following their Super Bowl victory, sitting at 2-3 after five games. While five games is obviously too soon to panic, there is cause for concern with this Rams team.

Most notably has been the struggles of the offense as they've failed to score 20 points in four of their five games. However, things have not been much better on defense for the Rams.

They are allowing opponents to score 23 points per game on 244 yards of total offense per game. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is aware of the issues the Rams are facing defensively, and how they can remedy them moving forward.

“Not missing tackles on defense, but we’ve got to do our part not letting big plays hit us," Donald said. "Even though it's one or two big plays we’ve given up, we can take that away."

"A couple of times we had gotten the ball out, we could have recovered, but we didn't. There's little things that you want to try to do to help your team and try to have some success anyway you can.”

The pieces are there for the Rams to turn around, especially after only five games. After all, they did just win a Super Bowl and retain the key members on defense that helped get them there.

However, while it is too soon to panic, if they don't get things fixed fast, it could be a long season with a Super Bowl hangover for the Rams.

