Skip to main content

'Little Things' Will Improve Rams Defense Says DT Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald discussed the struggles the Rams have faced defensively and how they can improve moving forward.

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a slow start this season following their Super Bowl victory, sitting at 2-3 after five games. While five games is obviously too soon to panic, there is cause for concern with this Rams team. 

Most notably has been the struggles of the offense as they've failed to score 20 points in four of their five games. However, things have not been much better on defense for the Rams. 

They are allowing opponents to score 23 points per game on 244 yards of total offense per game. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is aware of the issues the Rams are facing defensively, and how they can remedy them moving forward. 

“Not missing tackles on defense, but we’ve got to do our part not letting big plays hit us," Donald said. "Even though it's one or two big plays we’ve given up, we can take that away." 

"A couple of times we had gotten the ball out, we could have recovered, but we didn't. There's little things that you want to try to do to help your team and try to have some success anyway you can.”

The pieces are there for the Rams to turn around, especially after only five games. After all, they did just win a Super Bowl and retain the key members on defense that helped get them there. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

stafford 2
Play

Rams vs. Panthers Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams host the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to find some winning ways.

By Timm Hamm
cam akers 1
Play

Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?

By Mike Fisher
christian mccaffrey
Play

'Cooper Kupp of RBs': Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

Los Angeles Rams coordinator Raheem Morris looked toward his own team to draw comparisons for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

By Zach Dimmitt

However, while it is too soon to panic, if they don't get things fixed fast, it could be a long season with a Super Bowl hangover for the Rams. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

stafford 2
News

Rams vs. Panthers Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
cam akers 1
News

Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?

By Mike Fisher
christian mccaffrey
News

'Cooper Kupp of RBs': Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 3211
News

Rams vs. Panthers Preview: Missing LA Offense; Odds, Tickets

By Bri Amaranthus
noteboom
News

Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing' - But Is He Running Out of Time?

By Daniel Flick
Snip20221013_16
News

Can Rams, Sean McVay Look to the Past For Answers to the Present?

By Geoff Magliochetti
Matthew Stafford
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We've Got to Do A Better Job Putting Up Points'

By Connor Zimmerlee
kupp donald
News

Cooper Kupp & Aaron Donald OUT of Rams Practice; Will They Play Vs. Panthers?

By Mike Fisher