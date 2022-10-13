Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We've Got to Do A Better Job Putting Up Points'

When the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 to fall to 2-3 on the season, some began to ask if it was too soon to panic about the season. While the record is a tad concerning there is a far more concerning trend regarding the Rams through five games.

It isn't hard to see the Rams are struggling on offense this season, having failed to score 20 points in four out of five games. However, while they have struggled to score points overall, it has been even worse during the fourth quarter of games.

In five fourth quarters this season, the Rams have scored a mere three points. No, that isn't a typo. The Rams have only managed a single field goal in the fourth quarter so far.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't sure why they've struggled to put up points in the fourth, but pointed to an overall need to score more throughout the game.

“I can't put my finger on that for you right now. I don't think it's going to happen in any quarter enough, to be honest with you," Stafford said. "We’ve got to do a better job of putting points up early and often, and that’s what we are striving to do.”

Five games, of course, is a small sample size and the Rams could very well turn it around in the coming weeks. Doing so behind an offensive line that feels patchwork due to injuries will not be easy, though.

The Rams need to score more, overall, that is undeniable. However, if they can find a way to start scoring more in the fourth quarter, then some of these losses to start the season could turn into wins as the season goes on.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.