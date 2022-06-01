Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits

Even on the brink of a potential retirement, Donald's passion for the game doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald still isn't sure whether or not he'll be returning to the field for his ninth season in the NFL.

Amid Donald's potential retirement, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that talks between the two sides "are trending in the right direction" and that's he optimistic his star defensive tackle will be at the start of mandatory minicamp on June 14.

But if his recent appearance on this past Sunday's release of the I AM ATHLETE podcast is any indication, the fiery passion seems to still be burning inside of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He spoke with podcast hosts and former NFL stars LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall, and Adam "Pacman" Jones about what he sees when preparing for a matchup and breaking down film.

"The main reason I like to go to the facility at night is cause I like to breakdown film by myself," Donald said. "Cause sometimes, I might watch a play and damn near be stuck on the play for five minutes just studying somebody. Cause what I do, I study tendencies, I study who I'm going against. I'm gonna study each guard and then I'm gonna study the center. Then I'm just gonna watch them play, what they losing with, what they winning with."

Donald leaves no stone unturned when studying his opponent. Even when it comes to the backups, who he says he'll easily beat one-on-one, diligent work is spent on making sure he has a greater advantage than the offensive line.

"Then I start breaking down the group as a whole ... So just breaking tendencies down and watching it to the point of where they gonna block me like this. Even if it's an offensive line that's all beat up and hurt, they gonna have a lot of backups. I know if I get a one-on-one I'm going to win, but I don't got too many opportunities that's gonna come. It's a process, man."

You wouldn't think a star player like Donald would be on the brink of a potential retirement given the love for the game that can be heard when he talks about his process.

Still, LA fans will be patiently waiting to see which path he chooses before June 14. It's a decision that could vastly alter the Rams' chances at repeat titles, something that Donald has said is his only motivation to continue playing.

