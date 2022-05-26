'I Still Look at Him as A Rookie': Sean McVay on Rams CB Robert Rochell

McVay discussed on Wednesday how he sees Rochell after his rookie season.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense was a major contributor to the their Super Bowl run in 2021, as defensive superstars such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey helped anchor the unit.

While the Rams will look to run it back as Super Bowl champions in 2022, their defense will once again be tasked with putting up elite numbers despite some departures on the defensive side of the ball.

Ramsey will still anchor the defensive backfield with safety Jordan Fuller, but the Rams believe second-year cornerback Robert Rochell can become a key contributor as well, as McVay is essentially considering 2022 Rochell's rookie year.

“I look at Robert Rochell in a lot of instances as a rookie because he did some really good things, but I don’t think anybody understands all of the things he was pushing through – whether it’s the wrist injury, he ended up having the lung/rib type of deal,” McVay said.

Rochell appeared in 11 games in 2021, making five which saw him rack up 14 tackles and an interception, showing flashes of what the Rams staff saw in him when they drafted him in the fourth round.

“He’s a guy that made a great play in 7-on-7 today. You can see the communication in that meeting room with Chris Shula, Jonathan Cooley and Raheem and Lance Schulters has been excellent," McVay said.

"Being able to identify some of those younger guys, they fit the mold and looking forward to seeing those guys continue to evolve for us on the back end.”

Rochell will most likely work as the starter once July training camp rolls around, but he will have to work hard to beat out rookies Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, both of which will be vying for playing time early. If Rochell can stay healthy in 2022, he could be in store for a big season as a key contributor in a talented Rams secondary.

