The Los Angeles Rams have a steady group of running backs headed into Thursday's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

But adding a former seven-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP, and future Hall of Famer couldn't hurt.

Per TMZ Sports, free agent running back Adrian Peterson said that he's eyeing championship contenders like the Rams, Bills, and San Francisco 49ers as teams he would want to sign with at some point during the 2022 season.

"There's a couple of teams out there," Peterson said. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran(cisco) would be a good look."

As the Rams prepare for their season-opening bout with the Bills in LA, Peterson, 37, is gearing up for his own Hollywood matchup, though he'll be stepping into the boxing ring with former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell on Saturday.

Still, it's not deterring him from keeping an eye on the return to the league after suiting up for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season.

"There's a lot of teams that have the opportunity to advance far into the playoffs that I've thought about," he said.

Peterson, who rose to legendary status during 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, has bounced around with six different teams following his final year in the Twin Cities in 2016.

He won the 2021 NFL MVP after rushing for the second-most yards in a single season (2,097), coming up just nine yards shy of breaking the record that former Rams running back Eric Dickerson set in 1984.

Peterson is fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list (14,918), but his desire to play with the Rams could be a one-sided feeling as of now.

But as he continues to train in LA, he'll likely be watching two of the teams on his wish list face off Thursday, as the Rams and Bills are set for kickoff at 5:20 p.m. P.T.

