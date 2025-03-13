Rams Could Have Most Underrated Move of Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams are busy at work assembling what they hope will be a playoff and Super Bowl-bound team next season, after falling short to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the playoffs this season. The Rams appear primed for another run.
Los Angeles has already made a handful of moves to improve their roster, including letting Cooper Kupp go and retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford. These moves, along with other moves, give the Rams a legitimate chance to be successful next season.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY recently listed some of the most underrated signings early in the free agency period. He believes the Rams' addressing their defensive line by signing defensive lineman Poona Ford was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason.
"The Rams did an admirable job replacing Aaron Donald during the 2024 NFL season, but they had their share of issues against the run. They ranked 20th in EPA against the run and allowed Saquon Barkley to top 200 rushing yards against them twice during the season," Camenker said.
Camenker noted that the Rams secured a quality defensive lineman who can take up space in the trenches and wreak havoc on offensive game plans next season. Not only did the Rams find a quality player, but they secured him at a reasonable price.
"Ford graded as Pro Football Focus' third-best run defender with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The 5-11, 315-pound tackle should have a big-time impact on the Rams' run defense while providing a decent pass-rushing push (23 pressures, three sacks in 2024). Getting that type of production for less than $10 million in average annual value (AAV) is a bargain," Camenker said.
The Rams are likely not done making moves in free agency, and they still have the NFL Draft on the horizon. After their successful draft haul last offseason and a solid start to free agency this offseason, the Rams could clean up nicely in the draft again this offseason.
Time will tell how things work out for the Rams, as they are sure to sign additional players in free agency. Still, the Rams must do their due diligence on the players they bring in.
